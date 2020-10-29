Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Some Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, James Gattoni, recently sold a substantial US$2.6m worth of stock at a price of US$130 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Landstar System

In fact, the recent sale by President James Gattoni was not their only sale of Landstar System shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$114 per share in a -US$2.8m sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$126, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 21% of James Gattoni's stake.

Insiders in Landstar System didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:LSTR Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.0% of Landstar System shares, worth about US$46m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Landstar System Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Landstar System stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Landstar System you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

