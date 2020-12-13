Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

We wouldn't blame Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that John Gerlach, the Executive Chairman of the Board recently netted about US$821k selling shares at an average price of US$169. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.07%.

Lancaster Colony Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by John Gerlach was the biggest sale of Lancaster Colony shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$173, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 0.07% of John Gerlach's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LANC Insider Trading Volume December 13th 2020

Does Lancaster Colony Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Lancaster Colony insiders own 28% of the company, currently worth about US$1.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lancaster Colony Insiders?

An insider sold Lancaster Colony shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

