Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Anyone interested in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) should probably be aware that the Executive VP, Jay Johnson, recently divested US$221k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$73.51 each. That sale was 20% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director John Koerner bought US$991k worth of shares at a price of US$58.27 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$76.67. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 18.50k shares for US$1.1m. But insiders sold 3.01k shares worth US$221k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:LAMR Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) insiders own 6.1% of the company, currently worth about US$471m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Insiders?

An insider sold Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

