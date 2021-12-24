Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

We'd be surprised if Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, D. Gilliland, recently sold US$151k worth of stock at US$302 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 7.4% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CEO of Covance Drug Development, Paul Kirchgraber, for US$691k worth of shares, at about US$277 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$302. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 24% of Paul Kirchgraber's stake.

In the last year Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:LH Insider Trading Volume December 24th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$154m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

