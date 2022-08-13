Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

We wouldn't blame Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Michael Kehoe, the President recently netted about US$877k selling shares at an average price of US$261. However, that sale only accounted for 0.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kinsale Capital Group

In fact, the recent sale by Michael Kehoe was the biggest sale of Kinsale Capital Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$278. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 0.4%of Michael Kehoe's holding.

Insiders in Kinsale Capital Group didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Kinsale Capital Group insiders own 5.5% of the company, currently worth about US$350m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Kinsale Capital Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Kinsale Capital Group shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Kinsale Capital Group is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Kinsale Capital Group.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

