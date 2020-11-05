Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

We'd be surprised if Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & President of Kellogg North America, Christopher Hood, recently sold US$110k worth of stock at US$64.60 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kellogg

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman Steven Cahillane for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$65.33 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$63.58 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Steven Cahillane was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Steven Cahillane bought a total of 19.54k shares over the year at an average price of US$65.89. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:K Insider Trading Volume November 5th 2020

Does Kellogg Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Kellogg insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$139m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Kellogg Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Kellogg shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kellogg. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Kellogg and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

