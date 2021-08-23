Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU)

We'd be surprised if Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Chairman, Jack Hockema, recently sold US$367k worth of stock at US$122 per share. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Kaiser Aluminum Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Chairman Jack Hockema was not their only sale of Kaiser Aluminum shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$122 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$121. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Kaiser Aluminum insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:KALU Insider Trading Volume August 23rd 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Kaiser Aluminum

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.9% of Kaiser Aluminum shares, worth about US$37m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Kaiser Aluminum Insiders?

Insiders sold Kaiser Aluminum shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Kaiser Aluminum has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.