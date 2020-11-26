Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

We'd be surprised if Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, William Stensrud, recently sold US$221k worth of stock at US$22.06 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Juniper Networks

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director William Stensrud was not the only time they sold Juniper Networks shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$23.50 per share in a -US$235k sale. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$22.04. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

William Stensrud sold a total of 20.00k shares over the year at an average price of US$22.78. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JNPR Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Does Juniper Networks Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Juniper Networks insiders own about US$84m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Juniper Networks Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Juniper Networks makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Juniper Networks. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Juniper Networks you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

