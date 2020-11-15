Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

We'd be surprised if John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, James Ringler, recently sold US$341k worth of stock at US$99.92 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At John Bean Technologies

In fact, the recent sale by James Ringler was the biggest sale of John Bean Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$98.20. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:JBT Insider Trading Volume November 15th 2020

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of John Bean Technologies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. John Bean Technologies insiders own about US$76m worth of shares. That equates to 2.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About John Bean Technologies Insiders?

An insider sold John Bean Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - John Bean Technologies has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.