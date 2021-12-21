Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Some Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO & Executive Director, Richard Weil, recently sold a substantial US$4.0m worth of stock at a price of US$41.15 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Janus Henderson Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Richard Weil is the biggest insider sale of Janus Henderson Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$39.49. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Richard Weil sold a total of 197.83k shares over the year at an average price of US$35.41. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:JHG Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Does Janus Henderson Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.2% of Janus Henderson Group shares, worth about US$83m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Janus Henderson Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But it is good to see that Janus Henderson Group is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Janus Henderson Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

