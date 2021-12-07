Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Anyone interested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) should probably be aware that the VP, Corporate Secretary, Marjorie Roshkoff, recently divested US$107k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$139 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 0.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

J & J Snack Foods Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Vice President of Sales, Robert Pape, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$947k worth of shares at a price of US$162 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$141). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in J & J Snack Foods didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:JJSF Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of J & J Snack Foods

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. J & J Snack Foods insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$577m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At J & J Snack Foods Tell Us?

An insider sold J & J Snack Foods shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, J & J Snack Foods makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing J & J Snack Foods. For example - J & J Snack Foods has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

