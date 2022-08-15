Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Some Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Joel Marcus, recently sold a substantial US$592k worth of stock at a price of US$59.22 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Independent Director Joel Marcus was not the only time they sold Intra-Cellular Therapies shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$801k worth of shares at a price of US$54.52 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$53.57. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Joel Marcus divested 30.00k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$55.17. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ITCI Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Does Intra-Cellular Therapies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Intra-Cellular Therapies insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$123m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intra-Cellular Therapies Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Intra-Cellular Therapies you should know about.

