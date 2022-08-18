Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of International Paper Company, Holly Goughnour, recently netted US$96k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$44.69. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 17%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At International Paper

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, John Sims, for US$406k worth of shares, at about US$57.75 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$44.40. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in International Paper didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:IP Insider Trading Volume August 18th 2022

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that International Paper insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$65m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About International Paper Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since International Paper is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that International Paper has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

