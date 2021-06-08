Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART)

We note that the Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) Independent Director, Raymond Murphy, recently sold US$84k worth of stock for US$67.22 per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.7%.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman of the Board, Stuart Essig, for US$15m worth of shares, at about US$68.14 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$67.34. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Integra LifeSciences Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:IART Insider Trading Volume June 8th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Integra LifeSciences Holdings insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$181m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Integra LifeSciences Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Integra LifeSciences Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Integra LifeSciences Holdings is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Integra LifeSciences Holdings has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

