Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

We'd be surprised if Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Medical Officer, William Macias, recently sold US$222k worth of stock at US$8.28 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Immunovant Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by William Macias was the biggest sale of Immunovant shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$7.99. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 35.75k shares for US$287k. On the other hand they divested 26.81k shares, for US$222k. Overall, Immunovant insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:IMVT Insider Trading Volume January 9th 2022

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Immunovant Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$2.0m worth of Immunovant stock, about 0.2% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Immunovant Tell Us?

An insider sold Immunovant shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. But insiders own relatively little of the company, from what we can see. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Immunovant. When we did our research, we found 5 warning signs for Immunovant (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.