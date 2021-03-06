Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

We'd be surprised if ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Client Services & Innovation, Sergio Ostria, recently sold US$247k worth of stock at US$88.59 per share. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

ICF International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Peter Schulte, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$600k worth of shares at a price of US$69.80 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$87.60, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 3.7% of Peter Schulte's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 8.00k shares for US$511k. But insiders sold 11.41k shares worth US$847k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of ICF International shares, than buying. They sold for an average price of about US$74.22. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ICFI Insider Trading Volume March 6th 2021

Does ICF International Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that ICF International insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about US$62m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ICF International Tell Us?

An insider sold ICF International shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ICF International and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

