Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Some Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive VP & Global President of Operations, H. Floyd, recently sold a substantial US$1.2m worth of stock at a price of US$85.24 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

Hyatt Hotels Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Executive VP & Global President of Operations H. Floyd was not their only sale of Hyatt Hotels shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.0m worth of shares at a price of US$85.52 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$82.87. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Hyatt Hotels insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:H Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Does Hyatt Hotels Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Hyatt Hotels insiders own 9.4% of the company, currently worth about US$859m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hyatt Hotels Insiders?

Insiders sold Hyatt Hotels shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hyatt Hotels. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hyatt Hotels has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

