Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Some Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Mark Thompson recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$15.00 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Huntington Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Mark Thompson is the biggest insider sale of Huntington Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$15.30). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 15%of Mark Thompson's holding.

In total, Huntington Bancshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:HBAN Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Huntington Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Huntington Bancshares insiders own about US$157m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Huntington Bancshares Insiders?

Insiders sold Huntington Bancshares shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Huntington Bancshares and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

