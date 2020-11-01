Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Some Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Mark Thompson recently sold a substantial US$508k worth of stock at a price of US$10.16 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 7.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Huntington Bancshares

Notably, that recent sale by Mark Thompson is the biggest insider sale of Huntington Bancshares shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$10.44. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 7.6%of Mark Thompson's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 24.65k shares for US$324k. But they sold 129.75k shares for US$1.4m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Huntington Bancshares than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HBAN Insider Trading Volume November 2nd 2020

Does Huntington Bancshares Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Huntington Bancshares insiders own about US$108m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Huntington Bancshares Tell Us?

An insider sold Huntington Bancshares shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Huntington Bancshares and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

