Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

We wouldn't blame Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Victor Coleman, the Chairman & CEO recently netted about US$2.0m selling shares at an average price of US$26.00. However, that sale only accounted for 9.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hudson Pacific Properties

In fact, the recent sale by Victor Coleman was the biggest sale of Hudson Pacific Properties shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$26.28. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 9.5%of Victor Coleman's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.2m for 117.50k shares. On the other hand they divested 89.79k shares, for US$2.3m. In total, Hudson Pacific Properties insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$25.93. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HPP Insider Trading Volume March 6th 2021

Insider Ownership of Hudson Pacific Properties

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hudson Pacific Properties insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hudson Pacific Properties Tell Us?

An insider sold Hudson Pacific Properties shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Hudson Pacific Properties (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

