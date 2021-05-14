Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Anyone interested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) should probably be aware that a company insider, Sean Daugherty, recently divested US$260k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$65.02 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 13% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hologic

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Lead Independent Director, Sally Crawford, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$51.99 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$62.80. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 20% of Sally Crawford's holding.

Insiders in Hologic didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HOLX Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hologic insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$98m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Hologic Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Hologic stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Hologic is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Hologic (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

