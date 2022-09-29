Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Investors may wish to note that the Clerk & Independent Director of Hingham Institution for Savings, Jacqueline Youngworth, recently netted US$85k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$283. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 1.3%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Scott Moser, for US$400k worth of shares, at about US$364 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$260. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.47k shares for US$512k. But they sold 6.15k shares for US$2.1m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Hingham Institution for Savings shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NasdaqGM:HIFS Insider Trading Volume September 29th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Hingham Institution for Savings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Hingham Institution for Savings insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$99m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hingham Institution for Savings Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Hingham Institution for Savings, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hingham Institution for Savings. While conducting our analysis, we found that Hingham Institution for Savings has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

