Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Anyone interested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) should probably be aware that the Chairman of the Board, Brian Vance, recently divested US$347k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$28.42 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 9.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heritage Financial

Notably, that recent sale by Brian Vance is the biggest insider sale of Heritage Financial shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$29.10). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.3% of Brian Vance's holding.

Heritage Financial insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:HFWA Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of Heritage Financial

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares, worth about US$18m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Heritage Financial Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Heritage Financial stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Heritage Financial. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Heritage Financial (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

