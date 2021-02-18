Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

We'd be surprised if Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) shareholders haven't noticed that the Director, Walter Kaczmarek, recently sold US$204k worth of stock at US$9.25 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 17% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Heritage Commerce

In fact, the recent sale by Walter Kaczmarek was the biggest sale of Heritage Commerce shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$9.32, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17%of Walter Kaczmarek's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$378k for 38.79k shares. But insiders sold 39.28k shares worth US$343k. Overall, Heritage Commerce insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:HTBK Insider Trading Volume February 18th 2021

Does Heritage Commerce Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Heritage Commerce insiders own about US$23m worth of shares. That equates to 4.0% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Heritage Commerce Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Heritage Commerce, in the last three months. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Heritage Commerce. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Heritage Commerce and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

