Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)

Some HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Alan Schriesheim, recently sold a substantial US$740k worth of stock at a price of US$148 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.2%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At HEICO

In fact, the recent sale by Alan Schriesheim was the biggest sale of HEICO shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$149. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 4.2% of Alan Schriesheim's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.67k shares for US$208k. But insiders sold 6.87k shares worth US$991k. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of HEICO shares, than buying. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HEI Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Insider Ownership of HEICO

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HEICO insiders own 6.9% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The HEICO Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought HEICO stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that HEICO has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

