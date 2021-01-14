Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

Anyone interested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Terry Rogers, recently divested US$281k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$6.25 each. That sale was 17% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Hecla Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Vice President of Corporate Development, Robert Brown, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$997k worth of shares at a price of US$5.80 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$5.85). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 49% of Robert Brown's stake.

Insiders in Hecla Mining didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:HL Insider Trading Volume January 15th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.4% of Hecla Mining shares, worth about US$42m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Hecla Mining Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Hecla Mining stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Hecla Mining that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

