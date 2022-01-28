Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Investors may wish to note that the VP, General Counsel & Company Secretary of HCI Group, Inc., Andrew Graham, recently netted US$54k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$68.89. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 0.7%.

HCI Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Andrew Graham was the biggest sale of HCI Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$64.00. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HCI Insider Trading Volume January 28th 2022

Insider Ownership of HCI Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. HCI Group insiders own 18% of the company, currently worth about US$119m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The HCI Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought HCI Group stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - HCI Group has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

