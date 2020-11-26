Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

We'd be surprised if HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary, Joseph Ferraro, recently sold US$131k worth of stock at US$2.41 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 20% in their holding.

HC2 Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Julian Singer made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.9m worth of shares at a price of US$3.67 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.02). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.60m shares worth US$19m. But they sold 154.47k shares for US$392k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by HC2 Holdings insiders. Their average price was about US$2.92. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HCHC Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2020

Insider Ownership of HC2 Holdings

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 28% of HC2 Holdings shares, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About HC2 Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for HC2 Holdings you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

