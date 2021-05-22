Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE)

We note that the Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) CEO, President & Director, Christopher Simon, recently sold US$54k worth of stock for US$55.97 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 0.7%.

Haemonetics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by CEO, President & Director Christopher Simon was not their only sale of Haemonetics shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$89.29 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$56.16). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Haemonetics shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:HAE Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Does Haemonetics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Haemonetics insiders own about US$16m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Haemonetics Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Haemonetics is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Haemonetics. For example, Haemonetics has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

