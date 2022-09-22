Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

We'd be surprised if Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Cooper, recently sold US$182k worth of stock at US$62.82 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Guidewire Software

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, Michael Rosenbaum, for US$335k worth of shares, at about US$87.92 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$60.84). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$215k for 3.00k shares. But they sold 20.97k shares for US$1.6m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Guidewire Software shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:GWRE Insider Trading Volume September 22nd 2022

Does Guidewire Software Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Guidewire Software insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$16m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Guidewire Software Tell Us?

Insiders sold Guidewire Software shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Guidewire Software has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

