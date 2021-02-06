Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF)

We wouldn't blame Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Seth Kaplan, the Senior VP recently netted about US$982k selling shares at an average price of US$24.02. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

Griffon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Ronald Kramer, for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$21.50 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$24.41, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 20% of Ronald Kramer's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 18.58k shares worth US$268k. On the other hand they divested 540.90k shares, for US$12m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Griffon than they bought, over the last year. The average sell price was around US$21.69. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GFF Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2021

Does Griffon Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.6% of Griffon shares, worth about US$90m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Griffon Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of Griffon stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But it is good to see that Griffon is growing earnings. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Griffon. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Griffon you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

