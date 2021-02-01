Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE)

Investors may wish to note that an insider of Gran Tierra Energy Inc., Thomas Claugus, recently netted US$54k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$0.60. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by 3.8%.

Gran Tierra Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by President Gary Guidry for US$216k worth of shares, at about US$0.25 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$0.65), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$335k for 1.34m shares. But insiders sold 1.02m shares worth US$321k. In total, Gran Tierra Energy insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

AMEX:GTE Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that Gran Tierra Energy insiders own 2.4% of the company, worth about US$5.8m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Gran Tierra Energy Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider hasn't bought Gran Tierra Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. But we'd like it if insiders owned more stock, overall. So the company doesn't look great on this analysis. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Gran Tierra Energy and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.