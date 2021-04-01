Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

We note that the Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Chief Scientific Officer, Luisa Salter-Cid, recently sold US$52k worth of stock for US$9.48 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 4.1%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gossamer Bio

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Co-Founder Faheem Hasnain for US$1m worth of shares, at about US$10.36 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$9.25 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 104.02k shares for US$1.1m. But insiders sold 16.47k shares worth US$156k. Overall, Gossamer Bio insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GOSS Insider Trading Volume April 1st 2021

Gossamer Bio is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Gossamer Bio

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 11% of Gossamer Bio shares, worth about US$71m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Gossamer Bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Gossamer Bio shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insiders do own shares. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Gossamer Bio (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: Gossamer Bio may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.