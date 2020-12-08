Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Anyone interested in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) should probably be aware that the Chief Legal Officer, Nima Kelly, recently divested US$491k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$81.33 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 18% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At GoDaddy

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chief Financial Officer, Raymond Winborne, for US$1.2m worth of shares, at about US$73.43 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$87.31. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 16% of Raymond Winborne's stake.

GoDaddy insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:GDDY Insider Trading Volume December 9th 2020

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GoDaddy insiders own about US$46m worth of shares. That equates to 0.3% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At GoDaddy Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought GoDaddy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example - GoDaddy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

