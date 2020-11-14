Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

We wouldn't blame Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Jeffrey Sloan, the CEO & Director recently netted about US$10m selling shares at an average price of US$197. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Global Payments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Jeffrey Sloan is the biggest insider sale of Global Payments shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$188. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In total, Global Payments insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:GPN Insider Trading Volume November 14th 2020

Does Global Payments Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Global Payments insiders own 0.7% of the company, worth about US$376m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Global Payments Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Global Payments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Global Payments. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Global Payments you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

