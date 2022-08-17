Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

We'd be surprised if Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive VP & Chief Accounting Officer, David Sheffield, recently sold US$466k worth of stock at US$133 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

Global Payments Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior EVP, David Green, sold US$2.1m worth of shares at a price of US$130 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$136. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 14% of David Green's stake.

In total, Global Payments insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:GPN Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

I will like Global Payments better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership Of Global Payments

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Global Payments insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$332m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Global Payments Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Global Payments stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Global Payments. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Global Payments you should know about.

Of course Global Payments may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.