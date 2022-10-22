Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

We wouldn't blame Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Reshma Shetty, the Founder recently netted about US$2.1m selling shares at an average price of US$2.57. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 1.6%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Reshma Shetty was the biggest sale of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$2.57. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings insiders own 31% of the company, currently worth about US$1.3b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Insiders?

Insiders sold Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

Of course Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.