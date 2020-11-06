Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

We'd be surprised if Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, John Mulder, recently sold US$288k worth of stock at US$28.78 per share. That sale was 13% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gentex

Notably, that recent sale by John Mulder is the biggest insider sale of Gentex shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$30.10. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 13% of John Mulder's stake.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$74k for 3.84k shares. On the other hand they divested 32.21k shares, for US$856k. All up, insiders sold more shares in Gentex than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GNTX Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Gentex

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Gentex shares, worth about US$16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gentex Tell Us?

Insiders sold Gentex shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Gentex has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.