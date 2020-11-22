Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

We note that the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) President, Scott Mendel, recently sold US$55k worth of stock for US$13.85 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 2.2%.

GenMark Diagnostics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Senior Vice President of Corporate & Strategic Accounts, Michael Gleeson, sold US$113k worth of shares at a price of US$5.60 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$13.46). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 9.5% of Michael Gleeson's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 29.80k shares for US$145k. But insiders sold 218.81k shares worth US$1.7m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of GenMark Diagnostics shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$7.78, on average. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:GNMK Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does GenMark Diagnostics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. GenMark Diagnostics insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 4.6% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About GenMark Diagnostics Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought GenMark Diagnostics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing GenMark Diagnostics. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GenMark Diagnostics you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.