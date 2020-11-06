Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

We'd be surprised if Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Global Business Sales, Alwyn Dawkins, recently sold US$282k worth of stock at US$141 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Gartner Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Chairman of the Board, James Smith, sold US$8.8m worth of shares at a price of US$134 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$146. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 6.3% of James Smith's holding.

In total, Gartner insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:IT Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Does Gartner Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Gartner insiders own about US$410m worth of shares (which is 3.1% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Gartner Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gartner you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

