Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

We'd be surprised if Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Andrew Perlmutter, recently sold US$367k worth of stock at US$24.48 per share. That sale was 11% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Funko

In fact, the recent sale by President Andrew Perlmutter was not their only sale of Funko shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$18.12 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$24.67. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 31% of Andrew Perlmutter's stake.

Funko insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:FNKO Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.6% of Funko shares, worth about US$7.5m, according to our data. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Funko Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Funko shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Funko makes money, and is growing profits. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Funko and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

