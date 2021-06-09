Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Some Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$34.95 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 0.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh was the biggest sale of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$35.07). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 0.6% of Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FDP Insider Trading Volume June 9th 2021

I will like Fresh Del Monte Produce better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Fresh Del Monte Produce insiders own 28% of the company, worth about US$460m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fresh Del Monte Produce Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Fresh Del Monte Produce is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fresh Del Monte Produce. For example - Fresh Del Monte Produce has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course Fresh Del Monte Produce may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

