Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Some Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Vice President of Global Alliances & New Business Strategies, Jed Plafker, recently sold a substantial US$556k worth of stock at a price of US$29.02 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 16%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Franklin Resources

In fact, the recent sale by Executive Vice President of Global Alliances & New Business Strategies Jed Plafker was not their only sale of Franklin Resources shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$778k worth of shares at a price of US$35.86 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$28.46. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Franklin Resources didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:BEN Insider Trading Volume August 19th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Franklin Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Franklin Resources insiders own 43% of the company, worth about US$6.2b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Franklin Resources Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Franklin Resources is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Franklin Resources (1 is potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

