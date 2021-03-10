Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

We wouldn't blame Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Gregg Sengstack, the Chairman recently netted about US$647k selling shares at an average price of US$75.34. However, that sale only accounted for 2.1% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Franklin Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Gregg Sengstack was the biggest sale of Franklin Electric shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$77.43. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.1% of Gregg Sengstack's holding.

Insiders in Franklin Electric didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FELE Insider Trading Volume March 10th 2021

Insider Ownership of Franklin Electric

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Franklin Electric insiders own about US$595m worth of shares (which is 16% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Franklin Electric Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Franklin Electric is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Franklin Electric.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

