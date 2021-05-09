Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Some Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Operating Officer, Chris Ruble, recently sold a substantial US$569k worth of stock at a price of US$94.81 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 18%, which is notable but not too bad.

Forward Air Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Scott Niswonger bought US$762k worth of shares at a price of US$76.40 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$100), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$927k for 12.50k shares. But they sold 23.62k shares for US$1.9m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Forward Air than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:FWRD Insider Trading Volume May 9th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Forward Air insiders own about US$32m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Forward Air Tell Us?

An insider sold Forward Air shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Forward Air. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Forward Air you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

