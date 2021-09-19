Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Some Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Financial Officer, Paul Lundstrom, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$18.99 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 15% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Flex

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President of Global Operations & Components, Francois P. Barbier, sold US$2.2m worth of shares at a price of US$16.74 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$18.36). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 36% of Francois P. Barbier's holding.

Insiders in Flex didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FLEX Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Insider Ownership of Flex

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Flex insiders own 0.6% of the company, worth about US$50m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Flex Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Flex makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Flex you should be aware of.

