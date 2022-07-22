Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

We'd be surprised if First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Stephanie Bontemps, recently sold US$308k worth of stock at US$156 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 8.9% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

First Republic Bank Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder & Executive Chairman, James Herbert, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$213 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$163. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

First Republic Bank insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FRC Insider Trading Volume July 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership of First Republic Bank

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. First Republic Bank insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$202m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The First Republic Bank Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, First Republic Bank makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for First Republic Bank you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

