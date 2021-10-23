Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Some First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Founder, James Herbert, recently sold a substantial US$4.3m worth of stock at a price of US$213 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 2.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Republic Bank

In fact, the recent sale by Founder James Herbert was not their only sale of First Republic Bank shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$185 per share in a -US$4.6m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$218. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.9% of James Herbert's holding.

In the last year First Republic Bank insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:FRC Insider Trading Volume October 23rd 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does First Republic Bank Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. First Republic Bank insiders own 0.7% of the company, currently worth about US$291m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Republic Bank Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since First Republic Bank is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for First Republic Bank that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course First Republic Bank may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.