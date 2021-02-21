Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Some First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Co-Founder, Johannson Yap, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$43.34 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.7%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Industrial Realty Trust

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, John Rau, for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$42.78 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$42.35. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in First Industrial Realty Trust didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:FR Insider Trading Volume February 21st 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does First Industrial Realty Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.1% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares, worth about US$60m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At First Industrial Realty Trust Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that First Industrial Realty Trust is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.