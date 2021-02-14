Don't Ignore The Fact That This Insider Just Sold Some Shares In First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

We wouldn't blame First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Tucker Bridwell, the Lead Independent Director recently netted about US$852k selling shares at an average price of US$42.61. However, that sale only accounted for 6.7% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At First Financial Bankshares

In fact, the recent sale by Lead Independent Director Tucker Bridwell was not their only sale of First Financial Bankshares shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$27.69 per share in a -US$1.1m sale. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$42.43, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 9.6% of Tucker Bridwell's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 95.28k shares for US$2.4m. On the other hand they divested 163.21k shares, for US$5.0m. In total, First Financial Bankshares insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FFIN Insider Trading Volume February 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of First Financial Bankshares

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that First Financial Bankshares insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about US$261m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Financial Bankshares Insiders?

The stark truth for First Financial Bankshares is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since First Financial Bankshares is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, First Financial Bankshares has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

